BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) is Robinson Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniVest Fund comprises about 2.9% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 215,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

