bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,840,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 25,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Activity at bluebird bio

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

bluebird bio Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 5,180,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,064. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

