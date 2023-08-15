BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,894,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,624,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,340,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,616. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.