BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,341. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

