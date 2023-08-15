BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,173,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VB traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.65. 73,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.04.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.