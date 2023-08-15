BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 889,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,953. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

