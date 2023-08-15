BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $28,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,472. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

