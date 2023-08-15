BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. 1,856,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,389,154. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

