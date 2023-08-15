BMO Capital Markets Trims Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Target Price to C$43.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of BRLXF stock remained flat at $22.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Boralex has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

