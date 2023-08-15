BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Update

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,124,800 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 931,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,248.0 days.

BOE Varitronix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VARXF opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92. BOE Varitronix has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

BOE Varitronix Company Profile

BOE Varitronix Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells liquid crystal display and related products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, Korea, and internationally. It primarily provides thin film transistor modules. The company offers display products for use in automotive applications in digital instrument cluster display, center information display, HUD, rear view, and side view E-mirror products; and products for use in industrial applications, such as white goods, home automation, and other products.

