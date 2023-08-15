BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Update

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,124,800 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 931,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,248.0 days.
BOE Varitronix Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VARXF opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92. BOE Varitronix has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.35.
BOE Varitronix Company Profile
