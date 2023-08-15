Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bogota Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

BSBK stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.57.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

