Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8135 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Bosideng International Stock Performance
BSDGY remained flat at $22.51 during trading on Tuesday. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. Bosideng International has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.
Bosideng International Company Profile
