Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) is Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 173.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003,259 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $158,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,039 shares of company stock worth $1,598,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,645. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

