Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYDGF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock remained flat at $182.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 251. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $123.70 and a twelve month high of $202.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

