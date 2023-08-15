British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £148.99 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £148.99 ($189.00).

On Monday, July 3rd, Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,396 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.88), for a total transaction of £40,991.76 ($52,000.20).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 44 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($188.66).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Bhavesh Mistry sold 20,851 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.35), for a total transaction of £71,518.93 ($90,725.52).

British Land stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 315.40 ($4.00). 702,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.45. British Land Company Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 375.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. British Land’s payout ratio is presently -2,053.57%.

BLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.33) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 458.75 ($5.82).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

