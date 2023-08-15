Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $4,184,798.30 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.72. 567,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $184.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

