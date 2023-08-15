Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.47 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Broadwind updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Broadwind stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 457.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

