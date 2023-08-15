Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Price Target at $574.57

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $574.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $558.39 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $568.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

