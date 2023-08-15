Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target at $461.84

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $462.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $437.64 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

