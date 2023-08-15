Brokerages Set Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) PT at $39.50

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,736,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

JEF opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

