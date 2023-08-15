Brokerages Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target at $3.35

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TELDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

