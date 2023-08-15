Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st.

Shares of MTW opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $587.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

