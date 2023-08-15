Brookfield Property Partners L.P. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:BPYPP)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 32,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

