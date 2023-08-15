Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,145.00

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,145 ($14.52) and last traded at GBX 1,145 ($14.52), with a volume of 11948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,172.50 ($14.87).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,193.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.83 million, a P/E ratio of -757.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jane Routledge purchased 643 shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,193 ($15.13) per share, for a total transaction of £7,670.99 ($9,731.05). 6.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

