Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Bruker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

