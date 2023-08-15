BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $76.26.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

