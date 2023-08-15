C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,982 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 343,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.