C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $166.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

