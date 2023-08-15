Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $34,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.41. 330,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,095. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

