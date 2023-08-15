CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Reaches $0.0029

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $227,039.19 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,392.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00278107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.10 or 0.00796455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00534069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00058881 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00121320 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

