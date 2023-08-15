Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Canoo Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of GOEVW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 65,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,302. Canoo has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Canoo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,761,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,190,000.

Canoo Company Profile

canoo’s mission is to bring evs to everyone.unlike anything on the road today, canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans all owners in the full lifecycle of the vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.