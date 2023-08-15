Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of RCM opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,060 over the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in R1 RCM by 313.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

