Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 990.27%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Carbon Streaming Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OFSTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -74.62. Carbon Streaming has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Carbon Streaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

