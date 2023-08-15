Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,669,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 4,437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRLFF

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 11,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,965. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 10.14%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.