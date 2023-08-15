Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.50-$6.75 EPS.

Shares of CAH traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 810,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,129. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $95.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

