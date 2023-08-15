Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of CAH opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,477,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 599,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

