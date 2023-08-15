CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.80. CareDx shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 117,415 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James upgraded CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $523.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $336,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $312,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

