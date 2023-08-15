Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$197.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$202.00 to C$197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.55.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
