Cartesi Hits Market Capitalization of $106.56 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Cartesi token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $106.56 million and $5.15 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,552,410 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

