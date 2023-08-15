Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 4.8%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.99 and last traded at $39.12. 3,348,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 25,674,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.16.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

