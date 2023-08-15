Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Down 22.3% in July

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Casa Systems Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of CASA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 163,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $84.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casa Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 237.5% during the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 152.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 47,779 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $457,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

