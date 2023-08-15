Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of Cascades stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$7.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAS. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

