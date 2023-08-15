Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Tops $417.00 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Casper has a market capitalization of $417.00 million and $5.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,938,117,036 coins and its circulating supply is 11,249,168,575 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,936,305,035 with 11,244,813,405 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03856763 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,841,156.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

