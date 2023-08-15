CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.33 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and $13.09 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013894 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,320.92 or 1.00008889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04931734 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $14,600,611.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

