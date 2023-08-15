CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $39.47 million and approximately $13.30 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04931734 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $14,600,611.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

