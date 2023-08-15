Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cenntro Electric Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,442. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Cenntro Electric Group has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro Electric Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43,867 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

