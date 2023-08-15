Chain Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Chain has a market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,999,693,777 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

