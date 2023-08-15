Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 456.17% from the company’s current price.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of CRGE opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.01. Charge Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charge Enterprises by 85.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.