ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $77,800.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,271,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $77,600.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $79,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $79,600.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,449. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after buying an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

