Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
